Money WorldINTERNATIONAL INSECURITY
Russia looks to seize Western companies which try to leave

Cite 'enemies who are now trying to limit our development and ruin our lives'

WND News Services
Published May 27, 2022
(PJ MEDIA) – A bill is working its way through the Russian Duma that would allow Moscow to seize Western companies that threaten to leave Russia.

Most Western companies have already left, but the few that remain now face severe pressure to leave or give in.

The law would give the government broad powers to intervene “where there is a threat to local jobs or industry,” according to Reuters. It makes it “more difficult for western companies to disentangle themselves quickly unless they are prepared to take a big financial hit.”

