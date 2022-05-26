Russia sending youth group members to Ukraine

(JERUSALEM POST) – Since March 30, a detachment of volunteers from the Young Guard of United Russia and the Volunteer Company have been stationed on the territory of the DPR, according to the movement.

The Young Guard of United Russia (MGER) and the Volunteer Company have begun training volunteers in Moscow to be sent to Donbas and other Russian occupied territories in Ukraine, Anton Demidov, head of the MGER, said in a press release on Thursday.

"For several months now, we have been providing assistance to residents of the LDNR. We receive a large number of applications from those who want to go to the Donbass as volunteers, so we decided to open a volunteer training center," Demidov said.

Read the full story ›