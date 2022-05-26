A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WorldINTERNATIONAL INSECURITY
Russia sending youth group members to Ukraine

Volunteers sent to occupied territories

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 26, 2022 at 5:19pm
Russian tanks roll through Ukraine in March 2022 (Video screenshot)

(JERUSALEM POST) – Since March 30, a detachment of volunteers from the Young Guard of United Russia and the Volunteer Company have been stationed on the territory of the DPR, according to the movement.

The Young Guard of United Russia (MGER) and the Volunteer Company have begun training volunteers in Moscow to be sent to Donbas and other Russian occupied territories in Ukraine, Anton Demidov, head of the MGER, said in a press release on Thursday.

"For several months now, we have been providing assistance to residents of the LDNR. We receive a large number of applications from those who want to go to the Donbass as volunteers, so we decided to open a volunteer training center," Demidov said.

WND News Services
