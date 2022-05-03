A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Russia simulates nuking Europe with missiles hitting in 200 seconds and 'no survivors'

Ex-NATO chief warns Moscow could declare 'all-out war' in days

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 3, 2022 at 12:32pm
Russian state TV simulates a nuclear attack on Western Europe in May 2022. (Video screenshot)

(DAILY MAIL) -- Russian state TV has brazenly simulated how Vladimir Putin would launch a nuclear strike on three capital cities in Europe, declaring there would be 'no survivors', in response to comments made by the UK's Armed Forces Minister supporting Ukrainian strikes on Russian infrastructure.

Hosts on Channel One's 60 Minutes programme announced the cities of London, Paris and Berlin could be hit within 200 seconds of nuclear missiles being launched, as tensions ramp up amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

It comes as ex-Nato chief Richard Sherriff warned the West must 'gear itself up' for a 'worst case scenario' war with Russia in Ukraine, amid reports the Russian president could use the country's victory day parade on May 9 to declare 'all-out war' on its neighbour.

Read the full story ›

