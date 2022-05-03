Russia simulates nuking Europe with missiles hitting in 200 seconds and 'no survivors'

(DAILY MAIL) -- Russian state TV has brazenly simulated how Vladimir Putin would launch a nuclear strike on three capital cities in Europe, declaring there would be 'no survivors', in response to comments made by the UK's Armed Forces Minister supporting Ukrainian strikes on Russian infrastructure.

Hosts on Channel One's 60 Minutes programme announced the cities of London, Paris and Berlin could be hit within 200 seconds of nuclear missiles being launched, as tensions ramp up amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

It comes as ex-Nato chief Richard Sherriff warned the West must 'gear itself up' for a 'worst case scenario' war with Russia in Ukraine, amid reports the Russian president could use the country's victory day parade on May 9 to declare 'all-out war' on its neighbour.

Read the full story ›