Russia's Vladimir Putin 'very ill' with blood cancer: Secret recording

'Its fanatical dictator may well be seriously unwell'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 15, 2022 at 2:36pm
Vladimir Putin (Video screenshot)

(NEW YORK POST) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin is “very ill with blood cancer,” an oligarch close to the Kremlin said in a secret recording obtained by New Lines Magazine.

The type of cancer was unspecified, New Lines reported in a story discussing myriad rumors about Putin’s health.

“The recording represents rare testimony by someone with proven ties to the Russian government that its fanatical dictator may well be seriously unwell,” the magazine stated of the comments made during a mid-March discussion with someone described as a “Western venture capitalist.”

Read the full story ›

