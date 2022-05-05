Safe and effective? FDA excluded pregnant women from COVID-vaccine trial

The latest release of Pfizer COVID vaccine trial documents by the FDA shows the company deliberately excluded pregnant women from the trials, yet health associations and officials have urged expectant mothers to get the shots anyway, insisting they were safe and effective, according to longtime Democratic consultant and investigative author Naomi Wolf.

The recommendation of the shots for pregnant women was based on a study in France of 44 rats over a period of 42 days, the documents show.

Wolf, in an interview with Stephen K. Bannon on his "War Room" program, pointed to the spike in severe adverse events among pregnant women coinciding with the vaccine rollout in 2021 that is seen in Department of Defense data and the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System database run by the FDA and the CDC.

"This is honestly one of the worse things I've ever, ever seen in my 35 years as a reporter," Wolf said.

She has teamed with health experts and attorneys to mobilize people to pore through the thousands of documents on the Pfizer vaccine trials that the FDA was forced to release through a lawsuit after pressing to hide the data for 75 years. The findings are compiled on the website of her company Daily Clout.

In a previous interview with Bannon, Wolf said the documents show that by August 2021, Pfizer and the FDA knew the vaccines were not safe and effective but rolled them out anyway.

An analysis of the documentation on pregnant women by a female physician, Wolf said in an interview last Friday, indicate that there were no vaccine trials conducted to determine whether or not the vaccines were safe during pregnancy or breast feeding.

All emergency use authorization excluded pregnant women, she noted, and no COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for use during pregnancy. Yet, many health organizations have strongly advocated that pregnant women get the shots.

One recently released Pfizer document – which lists 21 categories of people who were excluded from the first all phases of the Pfizer human trials – specifically excluded "women who are pregnant and breast feeding."

In the French rat study, the researchers concluded the vaccine had no adverse effects. However, the limited period of study precluded observation of any long-term impact.

And significantly, Wolf pointed out, a disclaimer disclosed that the researchers were employed by Pfizer or owned Pfizer or BioNTech stock.

Essentially, she said, Pfizer said "44 French rats were autopsied, and their fetuses are fine, so go ahead and get injected, pregnant woman who trusts me."

"These are massive crimes," Wolf said, urging members of Congress to conduct their own investigations.

"Please step up," she said, addressing lawmakers. "We need you. Subpoena these records. We need a multi-pronged approach."

See the interview:

