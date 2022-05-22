Sanhedrin: WHO violates Noahide Laws, can't be trusted to control world health care

(ISRAEL365NEWS) -- On Sunday, the World Health Assembly (WHA) will be voting on amendments proposed by the Biden administration scheduled as “Provisional agenda item 16.2”. If passed, the amendments will grant the World Health Organization’s Director-General the power to unilaterally declare health emergencies and decision-making authority over these emergencies, implementing quarantines, lockdowns, mandating vaccines, and passports.

Many politicians have spoken out against these amendments and last week, the nascent Sanhedrin issued a ruling that if the Israeli government agrees to the agenda item, it will be “null and void from the outset.”

On Sunday, members of the nascent Sanhedrin released statements explaining their opposition to the WHO.

