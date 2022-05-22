A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Sanhedrin: WHO violates Noahide Laws, can't be trusted to control world health care

'The place for the nations to gather for such issues is in Jerusalem, not in Geneva'

Published May 22, 2022 at 3:40pm
Published May 22, 2022 at 3:40pm
Police in Austria on the prowl for unvaccinated people.

(ISRAEL365NEWS) -- On Sunday, the World Health Assembly (WHA) will be voting on amendments proposed by the Biden administration scheduled as “Provisional agenda item 16.2”. If passed, the amendments will grant the World Health Organization’s Director-General the power to unilaterally declare health emergencies and decision-making authority over these emergencies, implementing quarantines, lockdowns, mandating vaccines, and passports.

Many politicians have spoken out against these amendments and last week, the nascent Sanhedrin issued a ruling that if the Israeli government agrees to the agenda item, it will be “null and void from the outset.”

On Sunday, members of the nascent Sanhedrin released statements explaining their opposition to the WHO.

