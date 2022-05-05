Satanic Temple asks city to fly its flag after Supremes OK Christian flag

(CBN NEWS) -- The Satanic Temple (TST) is requesting to fly a flag over Boston City Hall after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled this week that the city violated the free speech rights of a conservative activist seeking to fly a Christian flag on a pole outside the downtown building.
Based in Salem, Massachusetts, TST tweeted a request filed Tuesday with the city property management department to raise a flag marking "Satanic Appreciation Week" from July 23-29.
Advertisement - story continues below
As CBN News reported, the high court ruled unanimously Monday that Boston discriminated against local resident Hal Shurtleff because of his "religious viewpoint," even though it had routinely approved other flag-raising requests.