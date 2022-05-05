A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Satanic Temple asks city to fly its flag after Supremes OK Christian flag

Officials reviewing high court's decision while also evaluating its flag-raising program

Published May 5, 2022 at 7:34pm
Published May 5, 2022 at 7:34pm
(CBN NEWS) -- The Satanic Temple (TST) is requesting to fly a flag over Boston City Hall after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled this week that the city violated the free speech rights of a conservative activist seeking to fly a Christian flag on a pole outside the downtown building.

Based in Salem, Massachusetts, TST tweeted a request filed Tuesday with the city property management department to raise a flag marking "Satanic Appreciation Week" from July 23-29.

As CBN News reported, the high court ruled unanimously Monday that Boston discriminated against local resident Hal Shurtleff because of his "religious viewpoint," even though it had routinely approved other flag-raising requests.

Read the full story ›

