What I saw at 4th protest outside Justice Amy Coney Barrett's home

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by The Daily Signal.]

By Virginia Allen

The Daily Signal

Pro-abortion protesters marched through Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s neighborhood for the fourth week in a row Thursday night.

The 11 protesters chanted obscenities and yelled, “Pro-life is a lie, you don’t care if people die,” as they made their way through the Falls Church neighborhood, about 9 miles west of Washington, D.C.

TRENDING: As evangelicals, we're bringing reproach to the name of Jesus

Protesters are back at Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s house shouting “pro-life is a lie, you don’t care if people die.” pic.twitter.com/puRaJi8Ng4 — Virginia Allen (@Virginia_Allen5) May 26, 2022

Police were present during the protest. Barrett is believed to have not been at home.

The activists, two of which were dressed in costumes from “The Handmaid’s Tale” TV show, also chanted, “No privacy for us, no peace for you,” as they marched outside Barrett’s home.

Pro-abortion protesters shout “no privacy for us, no peace for you,” outside Justice Barrett’s house. pic.twitter.com/gEQhfVm1Wm — Virginia Allen (@Virginia_Allen5) May 26, 2022

Are abortion activists becoming more dangerous? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (17 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“You’re breaking the law,” Cully Stimson, a neighbor of Barrett’s and a senior legal fellow at The Heritage Foundation, told the protesters as they circled around the cul-de-sac. (The Daily Signal is the news outlet of The Heritage Foundation.) He added, “You’re disturbing the peace and tranquility of our neighborhood.”

The majority of the protesters kept walking, but one activist stopped, using her megaphone to chant, “Hey hey, ho ho, the handmaid has got to,” into Stimson’s face.

A neighbor of Justice Amy Coney Barrett tells pro-abortion protesters they are breaking the law. See what happens next. pic.twitter.com/M1VlOuGsyv — Virginia Allen (@Virginia_Allen5) May 26, 2022

The same pro-abortion activist later told The Daily Signal that restricting abortion makes a woman a “second-class citizen.”

Pro-abortion protester in Justice Barrett’s neighborhood says women will be second class citizens of Roe is overturned. pic.twitter.com/LMKabuotdA — Virginia Allen (@Virginia_Allen5) May 27, 2022

When pressed further about her thoughts on abortion, the activist said, “If a woman gets pregnant, it’s fate. The embryo is innocent, the fetus is precious, but the child, f— the child once it comes out the birth canal. Now it can die.”

Parting words from pro-abortion protester leaving Justice Barrett’s neighborhood: “save the fetus, f*** the child.” pic.twitter.com/xqYg7aS3K9 — Virginia Allen (@Virginia_Allen5) May 27, 2022

Thursday’s protest was likely organized by the pro-abortion group Ruth Sent Us, which announced the protest on social media earlier in the week.

A number of the protesters carried signs, either in support of abortion or targeting Barrett and her association with the religious group People of Praise.

11 pro-abortion protesters have been marching around Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s neighborhood for about 20 minutes. pic.twitter.com/xHLLtshIzi — Virginia Allen (@Virginia_Allen5) May 26, 2022

The series of protests at Barrett’s home come after a draft opinion of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization was leaked to the public, indicating that the Supreme Court is preparing to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Protesters have also targeted the homes of other conservative justices, including Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Samuel Alito and Brett Kavanaugh.

If Roe is overturned, abortion law will likely return to the states to decide.

The Supreme Court is expected to release the final decision on the Dobbs case sometime before the end of June.

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by The Daily Signal.]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!