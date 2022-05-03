A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
What I saw outside Supreme Court after report Roe v. Wade to be overturned

See videos of screaming crowd

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 3, 2022 at 3:04pm
[Editor's note: This story originally was published by The Daily Signal.]

By Douglas Blair
The Daily Signal

The Daily Signal’s Doug Blair rushed to the Supreme Court late Monday night, right after Politico reported Roe v. Wade was about to be overturned.

“The Supreme Court has voted to strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, according to an initial draft majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito circulated inside the court,” the outlet reported.

In Washington, D.C., the response was almost immediate, with both pro-life and pro-abortion activists going to the court.

Warning: the next two clips contains adult language.

