What I saw outside Supreme Court after report Roe v. Wade to be overturned

By Douglas Blair

The Daily Signal

The Daily Signal’s Doug Blair rushed to the Supreme Court late Monday night, right after Politico reported Roe v. Wade was about to be overturned.

“The Supreme Court has voted to strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, according to an initial draft majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito circulated inside the court,” the outlet reported.

In Washington, D.C., the response was almost immediate, with both pro-life and pro-abortion activists going to the court.

Huge crowd in front of #scotus. Loud chants of “We will not go back.” pic.twitter.com/mlYJuCEzqy — Douglas Blair (@DouglasKBlair) May 3, 2022

Pro-life activists have appeared. The crowd is growing tense. pic.twitter.com/kovJHTkYCW — Douglas Blair (@DouglasKBlair) May 3, 2022

“We’re gonna dance on the grave of Roe v. Wade!” sings the pro-life group. pic.twitter.com/uPE5zLMcNg — Douglas Blair (@DouglasKBlair) May 3, 2022

Anger is building between the pro-life and pro-abortion groups. pic.twitter.com/BRKLujtcQ8 — Douglas Blair (@DouglasKBlair) May 3, 2022

More and more people show up by the second. Huge crowd, all screaming. pic.twitter.com/0pHiO6PDJ3 — Douglas Blair (@DouglasKBlair) May 3, 2022

Away from the crowd, some are in quiet contemplation. Some in prayer, others just thinking. pic.twitter.com/qUxotgMHzZ — Douglas Blair (@DouglasKBlair) May 3, 2022

A jubilant crowd of pro-lifers chant in front of SCOTUS. pic.twitter.com/baEWe0P4ki — Douglas Blair (@DouglasKBlair) May 3, 2022

Police begin to gather outside of SCOTUS as the crowd approaches the fence. pic.twitter.com/krDzVltmz6 — Douglas Blair (@DouglasKBlair) May 3, 2022

The pro-life group has been surrounded by pro-abortion activists. They are being screamed at. pic.twitter.com/ZDWmYxKSzG — Douglas Blair (@DouglasKBlair) May 3, 2022

Marchers begin to move. pic.twitter.com/E4qPqOxKug — Douglas Blair (@DouglasKBlair) May 3, 2022

The pro-life crowd has left. The pro-abortion crowd is claiming victory. pic.twitter.com/0xch4KjNRB — Douglas Blair (@DouglasKBlair) May 3, 2022

“Bans off our bodies!” The crowd is noticeably smaller. Still large, but growing smaller. pic.twitter.com/dMxiySziwA — Douglas Blair (@DouglasKBlair) May 3, 2022

Many women out with coat hangers. Signs with coat hangers are all around. pic.twitter.com/9Q3dvVJo0k — Douglas Blair (@DouglasKBlair) May 3, 2022

Catholic University students have come to the court. They are the few pro-life voices out here right now. pic.twitter.com/JfY3UbzbCd — Douglas Blair (@DouglasKBlair) May 3, 2022

Chants of “pack the court!” from the gathered crowd. pic.twitter.com/9mVSMWcV5m — Douglas Blair (@DouglasKBlair) May 3, 2022

Catholic University students are being blocked by angry protestors. pic.twitter.com/SYPpbbvDE2 — Douglas Blair (@DouglasKBlair) May 3, 2022

Pro-life group is back. They’re members of Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising, a progressive group that’s “anti-abortion and anti-capitalist.” pic.twitter.com/0zO1DiPHnR — Douglas Blair (@DouglasKBlair) May 3, 2022

A small group of pro-life activists. pic.twitter.com/lALs2AZS6Z — Douglas Blair (@DouglasKBlair) May 3, 2022

Now chants of “Abolish the court. Abolish the Senate.” pic.twitter.com/M9mBFxxohK — Douglas Blair (@DouglasKBlair) May 3, 2022

Protestors continue to scream with the SCOTUS in the background pic.twitter.com/0Jeeu69u68 — Douglas Blair (@DouglasKBlair) May 3, 2022

Warning: the next two clips contains adult language.

Man in a mask steals a sign from a pro-life activist. Violence ensues. pic.twitter.com/lnJvfVVAPV — Douglas Blair (@DouglasKBlair) May 3, 2022

The pro-life group is forced out by the pro-abortion crowd. They are heckled as they leave. pic.twitter.com/rkiYB6OSIT — Douglas Blair (@DouglasKBlair) May 3, 2022

Just asked a cop when they expect this to end. “Right now, we’re just rolling with it.” pic.twitter.com/NmWZ4h1HUL — Douglas Blair (@DouglasKBlair) May 3, 2022

Catholic University students quietly praying the rosary. Angry protestors scream in the background. pic.twitter.com/KLw69qXc1l — Douglas Blair (@DouglasKBlair) May 3, 2022

