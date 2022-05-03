What I saw outside Supreme Court after report Roe v. Wade to be overturned

[Editor's note: This story originally was published by The Daily Signal.]
By Douglas Blair
The Daily Signal
Advertisement - story continues below
The Daily Signal’s Doug Blair rushed to the Supreme Court late Monday night, right after Politico reported Roe v. Wade was about to be overturned.
“The Supreme Court has voted to strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, according to an initial draft majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito circulated inside the court,” the outlet reported.
TRENDING: Tucker Carlson has 'perfect response' to N.Y. Times' brand-new hit piece
In Washington, D.C., the response was almost immediate, with both pro-life and pro-abortion activists going to the court.
Advertisement - story continues below
Advertisement - story continues below
Advertisement - story continues below
Advertisement - story continues below
Advertisement - story continues below
Advertisement - story continues below
Warning: the next two clips contains adult language.
Advertisement - story continues below
[Editor's note: This story originally was published by The Daily Signal.]
Advertisement - story continues below
SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!