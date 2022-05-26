School threatens expulsion for ... misgendering

(THE GOP TIMES) – The trendsetting Fairfax school board has decided that draconian punishments will be applied to students who persist in telling the truth. “Malicious misgendering” is to be treated as harshly as assault and arson and may result in expulsion. These penalties will apply to students of all ages, as the district has decreed that elementary school students will be subjected to sexual education lessons that encourage gender-swapping.

The Fairfax County school board oversees one of the largest school districts in the country, and where it leads other public schools have a tendency to follow.

The school board is made up of exclusively Democrats, and their recent far-left decisions have been largely unanimous.

Read the full story ›