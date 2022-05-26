A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
EducationTHE LEFT UNHINGED
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

School threatens expulsion for ... misgendering

Penalties will apply to students of all ages

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 26, 2022 at 1:15pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(THE GOP TIMES) – The trendsetting Fairfax school board has decided that draconian punishments will be applied to students who persist in telling the truth. “Malicious misgendering” is to be treated as harshly as assault and arson and may result in expulsion. These penalties will apply to students of all ages, as the district has decreed that elementary school students will be subjected to sexual education lessons that encourage gender-swapping.

The Fairfax County school board oversees one of the largest school districts in the country, and where it leads other public schools have a tendency to follow.

The school board is made up of exclusively Democrats, and their recent far-left decisions have been largely unanimous.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







New Middle Ages book aiming for inclusivity accused of still being too white
What statistics show about homeschooling and public school enrollment
School threatens expulsion for ... misgendering
Following wave of suicides on aircraft carrier, U.S. Navy Chaplain says sailors need Jesus
Head of German bishops: Church teaching on homosexuality, female ordination 'must be changed'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×