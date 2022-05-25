Schwab, Pfizer CEO: 'Conspiracy people' are attacking us

At the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday, WEF founder Klaus Schwab lamented to Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla that they "were both targets of the anti-vaccine movements and conspiracy people."

Bourla complained that there is a "very fanatic group of anti-vaxxers that will go after us no matter what."

"They will claim that the sun didn't go up because people were vaccinated," he said, suggesting the criticisms are completely detached from science.

But "everything went OK," the Pfizer CEO told Schwab, "and now, I think, we can move on."

Bourla made a similar charge in November, declaring people spreading "misinformation" about the vaccines were "criminals" who have cost "millions of lives."

However, he acknowledged in January that two doses of his vaccine "offer very limited protection, if any" against the dominant omicron variant. And he said the mRNA vaccines "don't have the safety profile that we hoped we can achieve with this technology."

In the exchange at the Davos conference Wednesday, Schwab said he was the target of posts on social media garnering "hundreds of thousands of clicks" that claimed he got "triple COVID."

Bourla added that he was the victim of an article stating he had been arrested by the FBI, apparently referring to a post on an obscure Canadian blog that escaped the notice of most people. The blog, he noted, also claimed the FBI had arrested the pope.

"Ridiculous, yeah," Schwab reacted. "So, we are in good company."

See the exchange:

NEW - Klaus Schwab to Pfizer's CEO Bourla: "We were both targets of the anti-vaccine movements and conspiracy people."pic.twitter.com/FT6xGVSCgD — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) May 25, 2022

The charge of spreading "misinformation" and "conspiracy theories" continues as top health officials and scientists have joined Bourla in walking back their stances on the effectiveness and safety of vaccines, masks, lockdowns and other efforts to combat COVID-19, confirming the warnings of esteemed scientists they have dismissed as "fringe."

Meanwhile, fact-checkers once ridiculed as "conspiracy theory" the characterization of the World Economic Forum's "Great Reset" initiative as a plan to exploit the COVID-19 pandemic to advance the globalist agenda promoted by the Davos conferences, which have pushed for proposals such as a worldwide carbon tax to redistribute wealth and shift sovereignty from nation states to global entities.

Schwab wrote nearly two years ago that "the world must act jointly and swiftly to revamp all aspects of our societies and economies, from education to social contracts and working conditions" and bring about a "'Great Reset' of capitalism."

At the January 2021 virtual Davos meeting, a Fortune 500 CEO affirmed WEF's assertion that "capitalism as we have known it is dead."

