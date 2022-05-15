A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Diversions Health Money U.S.THEY WORK AMONG US
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Secret sauce: Manager at fast-food restaurant makes disgusting admission

Suspect accused of urinating in milkshake mix 'at least twice'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 15, 2022 at 3:54pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Photo by Content Pixie on Unsplash)

(Photo by Content Pixie on Unsplash)

(VANCOUVER COLUMBIAN) -- A Vancouver man stands accused of urinating into milkshake mix, which was then served to between 30 and 40 people, while working as a manager at the Mill Plain Arby’s restaurant in October.

Stephen S. Sharp, 29, appeared Friday in Clark County Superior Court on a new allegation of second-degree assault with sexual motivation. He initially appeared Wednesday on suspicion of four counts each of possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct and dealing in depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Judge David Gregerson raised Sharp’s bail Friday from $5,000 to $40,000. He is scheduled to be arraigned May 25.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Woman says getting arrested was 'on her bucket list since high school'
New York to be kicked off of Jets and Giants name?
Secret sauce: Manager at fast-food restaurant makes disgusting admission
Nunes: Durham uncovering documents 'clearly hid from Congress,' suggests criminal elusion
Russia's Vladimir Putin 'very ill' with blood cancer: Secret recording
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×