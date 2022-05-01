Secrets of Sodom and Gomorrah unearthed, including pillar of salt

Just days ago, Christian Today ran a news article with its headline splashing, "The scientific meltdown over a controversial discovery of 'biblical Sodom,'" as it probed the possibility the infamous biblical city destroyed by God for its wickedness was, in fact, discovered by archaeologists in Israel.

"What everyone agrees on is that something unusual happened at Tall el-Hammam, an ancient settlement near the Dead Sea," the report noted.

"In a layer of ancient earth, archaeologists claim to have found evidence of an apocalyptic event: Melted rooftops. Disintegrated pottery. Unusual patterns in the rock formations that can be associated with intense heat."

Now, an author opening people's eyes to the hidden content of the Bible says the entire story of the destruction of Sodom and Gomorrah is actually a real-life parable broadcasting much more than the historical event.

TRENDING: Are we going the way of Cain?

"Yes, the divine demolition of these ancient cities actually took place, but when we dig just a little deeper in Scripture, there are astonishing messages being broadcast on an additional level for us today," says Joe Kovacs, author of the brand-new book, "Reaching God Speed: Unlocking the Secret Broadcast Revealing the Mystery of Everything."

Kovacs says the first key to unlocking the mysterious messages is to understand the meanings of the place names.

"The word 'Sodom' can mean 'burning,' 'flaming' or even 'their assembly,'" he explains. The word 'Gomorrah' can mean 'tyrannical dealings,' 'people of fear,' and 'people who shoot arrows.'

"All of these definitions hold true as both of these words directly represent this evil world of the flesh in which we all dwell right now. We live in a large assembly of fearful people who often act like tyrants toward each other, firing all sorts of arrows in the form of harmful words and actions at each other. It's the place where fierce heat and pressure are put on all of us, and those who don't repent and keep engaging in such wickedness will end up in a flaming place the Bible calls Gehenna fire, also known as the second death."

Genesis 18:20 specifically mentions how wicked the activities of these cities had become, both then and now: "Then the LORD said, 'The outcry against Sodom and Gomorrah is immense, and their sin is extremely serious.'"

The New Testament notes that God "reduced the cities of Sodom and Gomorrah to ashes and condemned them to extinction, making them an example of what is coming to the ungodly" (2 Peter 2:6 CSB).

"Likewise, Sodom and Gomorrah and the surrounding towns committed sexual immorality and perversions, and serve as an example by undergoing the punishment of eternal fire" (Jude 1:7 CSB).

"Thus," says Kovacs, "Sodom and Gomorrah, on the Spirit or parable level, represent the world, both the ancient evil world and today's wicked world."

After the citizens of Sodom tried to sexually assault two angels of God who were appearing in the form of men, the angels pressed Abraham's nephew, Lot, to remove his loved ones from the city. The angels urged:

“Get them out of this place—your sons-in-law, sons, daughters, or anyone else” (Genesis 19:12 NLT).

"So Lot went out and spoke to his sons-in-law, who had married his daughters, and said, 'Get up, get out of this place; for the LORD will destroy this city!' But to his sons-in-law he seemed to be joking" (Genesis 19:14 NKJV).

"While millions of people can picture this event on the physical level," says Kovacs, "it's a bit more challenging to grasp what's being said on the Spirit level. We should always remember that God is often 'declaring the end from the beginning' (Isaiah 46:10 KJV), telling us the conclusion of the story right from the start.

"So when we open our ears to hear, when God tells people to GET UP, it suggests arising, as in resurrection. The New Testament has numerous examples of this, including Jesus saying to an apparently dead girl, 'Little girl, I say to you, GET UP'. Immediately the girl GOT UP and began to walk (Mark 5:41-42 CSB).

"When God says to GET OUT OF THIS PLACE, He is telling us to repent of our sins so we can literally get out of this place, out of this flesh and become an immortal child of God, no longer bound by the flesh. It's the same metaphoric message voiced by the 1960s' rock group The Animals in their smash song, 'We Gotta Get Out of This Place,' because getting out of our physical bodies of flesh will indeed be the last thing we ever do in our current form.

"And, just like Lot's sons-in law, most people think it's a big joke to get out of the things of the world."

The climax of the story arrives with the complete destruction of the cities, with God raining fire and brimstone from heaven.

"And he overthrew those cities, and all the plain, and all the inhabitants of the cities, and that which grew upon the ground. But his wife looked back from behind him, and she became a pillar of salt" (Genesis 19:25-26 KJV).

Kovacs explains: "This is not just the destruction of the ancient cities and their inhabitants. God is forecasting the end of the story when Jesus will eventually return and overthrow all the human governments on the planet."

But what about the wife turning into a pillar of salt?

"Again this is a prophecy for the future, in addition to the actual event in the past," the author notes.

"'His wife' in the story, on the parable level, actually represents humanity, as Scripture mentions 'the marriage of the Lamb has come, and His wife has made herself ready' (Revelation 19:7 NKJV). God is in a marriage relationship with human beings.

"But 'his wife' who is looking back toward Sodom represents all those people looking back and longing for all the evil things in this physical world. They end up dead in the infamous second death.

"If you wonder why the phrase 'pillar of salt' is used, consider this: When we look at ourselves in a mirror, we actually resemble pillars.

"People are even called pillars of society. So a pillar is merely a metaphor for any person. And while Jesus called His disciples in the New Testament the salt of the earth, He also noted that there can be salt that's completely useless, explaining: 'But what good is salt if it has lost its flavor? Can you make it salty again? It will be thrown out and trampled underfoot as worthless' (Matthew 5:13 NLT). This is precisely the meaning of the wife turning into a pillar of salt in Sodom. It represents any and all of us who don't desire to get out of this place, the flesh, and instead long for the evil things in this scorching realm of the walking dead in which we already exist right now. If we don't repent, we're thrown out as worthless pillars of salt."

(Note: 'Reaching God Speed' is now an audiobook! Also, due to extraordinary demand, Amazon has temporarily sold out of hardcover editions of this book, but paperbacks are still available. The publisher is reprinting hardcovers at this time. Meanwhile, hardcover versions may still be available through other booksellers, including Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, and ConservativeReaders.)

Endorsed by Chuck Norris and other Christian champions, "Reaching God Speed" is nothing short of a breakthrough work, as it probes God's hidden messages embedded in popular movies, hit songs from (Adele and the Beatles to Frank Sinatra and Led Zeppelin), the stories we tell our children, everyday phrases we all say, historic news events, famous commercial campaigns, nature itself, and typical life activities such as such as inhaling every breath you take, sleeping, waking up and many more.

It features a myriad of stunning biblical revelations, as the book:

Solves with clarity three of the greatest mysteries in Scripture, unveiling the surprisingly simple meaning of "the beast," "the number of the beast" and "the mark of the beast"

Easily explains how God embeds hidden messages forecasting the future in the physical, historical events recorded in Scripture

Examines the miracle of turning water into wine at a wedding, revealing why this famous event took place "on the third day," why water was poured into six large containers, and why its instant transformation into the most perfect wine has a sublime meaning that goes far beyond what anyone has ever discussed

Unwraps the secret messages concerning the human birth of God, including the spirit significance of Jesus in a manger, the real reason the shepherds "returned," and the never-trumpeted, majestic picture the entire story depicts for your own glorious future

Unmasks the miracle of the blind man healed by washing mud off his eyes. Clue: There's something intriguing about the mud that becomes obvious when we connect the dots in Scripture

Reveals the incredible reason the Bible constantly mentions "three days" in both the Old and New Testaments. It goes far beyond the time Jesus spent in the heart of the earth.

Unveils the sublime, additional meanings emanating from "Let there be light" and "In the beginning, God created the heavens and the earth." There's much more to the beginning than you've ever imagined.

Illuminates the reason the darkness of night will ultimately be eliminated, and only never-ending light will exist

Broadcasts the never-before-trumpeted meaning of the Exodus out of Egypt. The ancient event in the days of Moses is actually a picture of something tremendous and glorious that's still to come in your future

Explains the incredible meaning behind serpents crawling on their bellies

Dishes the astounding secret behind the Second Passover, and the fantastic future it holds for billions of people

Investigates the double meaning concerning "Doubting Thomas," and the stunning good news it contains for everyone who's ever doubted God or any Bible story

Announces the unheard, spirit meaning regarding raising children

Shines the light on why ancient Egyptians were paralyzed with three straight days of darkness, while God's people in Goshen had light in their dwellings

Illuminates the surprising and inspiring meaning of a "darkness that can be felt" (Hint: it's something you can do right this second)

Explains what Jesus specifically meant by "outer darkness"

Clearly reveals why the Bible repeatedly mentions pagan peoples such as Canaanites, Amorites, Hittites, Girgashites, Jebusites and Hivites. It goes far beyond these ancient tribes with tough-to-pronounce names, as it actually refers to certain people alive today with whom you deal every day

Tells why Scripture so often talks about thorns and thistles. They're far more than just sharp prickers growing in your garden

Explores the untold meaning of the conflict between David and Goliath: it has gigantic significance that Sunday-school teachers seem to have missed

Fishes out astonishing secret messages God has embedded in the famous story of Jonah being swallowed by a great fish. The scales will finally fall off your eyes when you finally see what you've been missing. Plus hundreds more ...

The book rocketed to the #1 position in several Amazon categories both before and since its official release.

"Reaching God Speed" is available now on Amazon and other booksellers, and you can learn much more information at ReachingGodSpeed.com.

Those wishing to contact or interview Joe Kovacs can email him here.

RELATED STORIES:

Is vicious attack on Bible hero a violent assault against God?

Now hear this! Hot new book unsealing Bible mysteries becomes 'free' audiobook

'You can't unsee it!': Mind-blowing double and triple meaning in 1 resurrection verse

'Bursting with new life': Concealed parts of original Passover reveal fresh meaning

Lost in translation: Inspiring Bible proverb gets fresh examination

Most famous verse in the Bible is 'misunderstood by millions'

Does one intriguing line from 'Star Wars' telegraph God's purpose for humanity?

Is Russia-Ukraine war sending a repeated message from God?

Revealed: The astonishing reason the Bible keeps mentioning 'trees'

Major newspaper in Israel probes 'dilemma' on crucifixion of Jesus

The gospels say Jesus crucified in Jerusalem: Why does Revelation say Sodom and Egypt?

'I've fallen, and I can't get up!': Is God hidden in commercials?

The ultimate lockdown plan: 'What if COVID was only the opening act?'

Billions of people act out God's message each night and morning in their own bed

'Inspiring and eye-opening': Sparkling acclaim for breakthrough book unlocking Bible secrets

Mystery of Jesus writing in the dust: Hundreds of prophecies 'unsealed'

Is every single word we speak packing a hidden message from God Himself?

Incredible hidden Bible messages embedded in countless hit songs

'Breathtaking' Bible secret hidden in every breath you take

Unveiled: Incredible secrets of the birth of Jesus come to life

Exciting new book unlocking Bible mysteries rockets to #1

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!