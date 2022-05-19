See abortionist say it's 'inflammatory' to describe what abortion is

By Laurel Duggan

Daily Caller News Foundation

An abortion doctor accused Republican Texas Rep. Chip Roy of using inflammatory language when he asked her about late term abortions she had performed during a House Judiciary Committee hearing Wednesday.

Dr. Yashica Robinson, an Alabama-based OBGYN and pro-abortion advocate, admitted to having performed abortions as late as 20-week. She refused to give a direct answer about how she handled human remains after abortions and criticized Roy’s phrasing.

TRENDING: Rubio grills Fauci: How is it Americans with COVID can't get in country, but illegals can?

Rep. @chiproytx: “What is the latest you have performed an abortion?” Dr. Robinson: “20 weeks” Roy: “Have you had baby parts that you’ve had to discard or store?” Robinson: “You have used inflammatory language.” pic.twitter.com/g94XX7bxQH — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 18, 2022

“The procedure for an abortion, when we’re talking about at 20 weeks, as I understand it, is dilation and extraction. Have you performed abortions in that stage and, in doing so, have you had baby parts that you’ve had to discard or store in some capacity?” Roy asked.

Robinson refused to directly answer the question and instead complained about Roy’s word choice.

Is it "inflammatory" to describe what abortion is? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“One of the things you all have done throughout this hearing is just use inflammatory language as you talk about the care that we provide,” she said as Roy talked over her and continued to demand a direct answer. “I am a physician and a proud abortion provider. There is nothing that you can say that makes it difficult for me to talk about the care that I provide.”

Roy referenced videos released in 2015 in which a Planned Parenthood executive in Houston admitted the organization harvested fetal organs and gave them to researchers to cover the organization’s expenses.

“There are baby parts and you don’t want to talk about how they’re being stored,” Roy said. “You don’t want talk about putting them in freezers. You don’t want to talk about putting them in Pyrex dishes. You don’t want to talk about the video we have from Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast in Houston, Texas. You don’t want to talk about the reality of what actually happens.”

Robinson denied having stored baby parts in the ways Roy had described but did not answer if she had ever had to store or dispose of fetal body parts.

“All of those things that you just mentioned, I have never seen those in a healthcare setting, ever. We don’t put baby parts in freezers or Pyrex dishes,” she said.

Roy and Robinson did not respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!