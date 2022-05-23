What I see when I look at Biden's eyes

Let's talk about the eyes. In the Gospel of Matthew 6:22-24 (KJV), the Word of God says: "The light of the body is the eye: if therefore thine eye be single, thy whole body shall be full of light. But if thine eye be evil, thy whole body shall be full of darkness. If therefore the light that is in thee be darkness, how great is that darkness! No man can serve two masters: for either he will hate the one, and love the other; or else he will hold to the one, and despise the other. Ye cannot serve God and mammon."

"The eyes are the windows to the soul," is a common saying. Another less common saying about the eyes is: "The eyes are useless when the mind is blind," which brings me to Joe Biden.

When I look at the eyes of Biden, it's like staring into a dark, dead orifice where the most malevolent of evils go unobserved only by the dumb and dumber, which I argue includes those who fancy themselves as progressive eruditionists.

Biden epitomizes the insult associated with calling a person an "empty suit." Biden is a worthless, vile, evil, wicked person who proves the words of Scripture already cited: "But if thine eye be evil, thy whole body shall be full of darkness. If therefore the light that is in thee be darkness, how great is that darkness!"

We have had seriously failed presidents who were abysmally flawed human beings. Here think Jimmy Carter and disgusting excuse for a person Barack Obama. Both of these caricatures of humanity damaged the economy and misled the nation. They were dictionary references to unparalleled failures as leaders. But, Biden surpasses them both.

TRENDING: We're all post-trib now

Biden is blind, and what's left of his mind now exists as a substance consistent with diseased oatmeal in spoiled milk. Historically informed people the world over who are honest know that Biden is nothing more than a mannequin with someone else's hand up the hem of his suit coat massaging what they confuse for his brain.

We had gas rationing and the creation of a misery index under Carter, along with unequaled inflation, cost of living, manufacturing costs and unemployment numbers that were unparalleled until the arrival of Obama. With Obama we had sham of a man who boasted of his fantasizing about having sex with men.

Carter and Obama at least stayed married to whom they married, even if, as we where made to understand, the Obama woman was bribed not to leave him only days before they were to move into the White House. Biden on the other hand is credibly accused of stealing what had been his good friend's wife. Biden took being the facilitator of an ongoing criminal enterprise, called the Biden family, to new levels.

He has a history of disparaging Americans based upon what he projects as the ethnic differences of families who had moved here from foreign countries. We witnessed this through his unconscionable insult of Indian families who operated 7-Eleven convenience stores in Delaware. And let me not forget his lifelong obsession with condescending remarks about so-called black people. Obama championed and rewarded Planned Parenthood for its systematic extermination of those referenced by the crayon color black. Obama also was the driving force behind having Kindergarten to fifth-grade students taught sexually amoral and depraved homosexual practices. Biden, we're told, offered no condemnation of the drug-crazed behavior of his beloved protégé and son. "Hunter" is a fitting name for that boy, but I digress.

But, there's another well-remembered saying: "The eyes are useless without a mind." This is another perfectly assigned reference about O-Biden. He has taken America down the pissoir further than did Obama.

If Biden had a mind, he'd have eyes to see what he's singularly doing to this once-great country. If he had a mind, he would be able to see and enumerate every nation-destroying act for which he's guilty. But, his mind left the docks of reasonable comprehension long before he stole office.

We shouldn't be surprised. If, as alleged (I have to say alleged), he turned a blind eye to his beloved Hunter, as he destroyed the life of Biden's granddaughter through sexual molestation, why not do the same to America? Hunter's first name should have been: "The" with a middle name of "Predator."

It is incongruous that Democrats can be so quantifiably dishonest that they're willing to go on record claiming Biden is doing a great job, even as the nation focuses upon him being the first president to have approval ratings approaching the teens. Even President Nixon's approval rating was 24% the very day he resigned office.

As claims go, Biden may be out of step with Democrats, but they will never admit he's a blight on the nation. The only ones expected to say otherwise are those running for office in red states. They'll lie claiming to condemn him until they're elected, and then it's back to SNAMU, i.e., Situation Normal All Messed Up.

It's one thing not to like President Trump as a person, because of his personality. It's a whole other thing for Republicans and so-called conservative media outlets to condemn him and call him bad for the GOP. How can Republicans reconcile that position based upon where the country was, specifically because of him, when the election he won in a landslide was stolen?

At the end of the day both O-Biden and Republicans love money and are driven to have it. Serving the people of America who elected them isn't part of their agenda. Serving We the People would be an honorable and responsible, godly thing to do. However, as the Apostle Matthew wrote, "[They] can't serve God and mammon." That means they cannot serve God or us over their venal objectives employed to get rich.

Thus, the old adage regarding not having a chamber pot to micturate in nor a window to throw it out, applies perfectly to the Clintons, Obama and Biden when they began their political careers.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!