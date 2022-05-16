Senator warns Biden against giving the WHO control of American lives

Florida Republican Sen. Rick Scott is spotlighting the Biden administration's proposed amendments to World Health Organization regulations that would give the U.N. agency's director-general unilateral authority to declare a health emergency in the United States.

The WHO, the senator wrote on Twitter, "has served as a puppet for the Chinese Communist Party & helped Communist China cover up info on COVID-19."

"The Biden admin must NOT give this sham of a health agency national sovereignty over the U.S. & control over Americans' lives & health."

As WND reported, the International Health Regulations amendments will be subject to votes at the upcoming annual meeting of the WHO's governing legislative body, the World Health Assembly, May 22-28 in Geneva, Switzerland.

TRENDING: The second-loneliest moment of Jesus' life

Dr. Peter Breggin, the acclaimed reformer in the field of psychiatry, is helping lead a campaign to raise awareness of the Biden administration's move.

The administration quietly submitted the amendments to the WHO on Jan. 18, notes Breggin in an article with his wife Ginger Breggin, who has been a partner for nearly four decades in helping reform psychiatry.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

Should any International agency have sovereignty over the U.S.? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

If you like WND, get the news that matters most delivered directly to your inbox – for FREE!

Significantly, the Biden amendments override the current check on WHO power which states that the agency "shall consult with and attempt to obtain verification from the State Party in whose territory the event is allegedly occurring."

"By eliminating that, and other clauses," Breggin writes, "all the shackles will be removed from the Director-General of WHO, enabling him to declare health emergencies at will."

Breggin warns that the "arbitrary authority to declare national emergencies will be used against the United States if our government ever again dares to take anti-globalist stands as it did under the Trump administration."

EDITOR'S NOTE: Last year, America's doctors, nurses and paramedics were celebrated as frontline heroes battling a fearsome new pandemic. Today, under Joe Biden, tens of thousands of these same heroes are denounced as rebels, conspiracy theorists, extremists and potential terrorists. Along with massive numbers of police, firemen, Border Patrol agents, Navy SEALs, pilots, air-traffic controllers, and countless other truly essential Americans, they're all considered so dangerous as to merit termination, their professional and personal lives turned upside down due to their decision not to be injected with the experimental COVID vaccines. Biden's tyrannical mandate threatens to cripple American society – from law enforcement to airlines to commercial supply chains to hospitals. It's already happening. But the good news is that huge numbers of "yesterday's heroes" are now fighting back – bravely and boldly. The whole epic showdown is laid out as never before in the sensational October issue of WND's monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled "THE GREAT AMERICAN REBELLION: 'We will not comply!' COVID-19 power grab ignites bold new era of national defiance."

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!