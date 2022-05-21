A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Several charged after girl goes to bathroom at NBA game — and vanishes

Authorities found her after 10 days trafficked at hotel, 8 arrested

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 21, 2022 at 2:05pm
(FOX NEWS) – Oklahoma City authorities have arrested and charged eight individuals after a 15-year-old Texas girl was allegedly trafficked from a Dallas Mavericks game at the American Airlines Center (AAC) game on April 8.

The girl went to use the bathroom while attending the Mavericks game with her father and never returned, according to a press release from her family's attorney, Zeke Fortenberry of the Fortenberry Firm, PLLC.

She was gone for 10 days until authorities located her at an Extended Stay America hotel in Oklahoma City on April 18.

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







