A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Faith U.S.FAITH UNDER FIRE
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Shooting at California church kills at least one, wounds 4

Churchgoers display 'exceptional heroism and bravery,' detain gumnan

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 15, 2022 at 8:46pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image by MasterTux from Pixabay)

(Image by MasterTux from Pixabay)

(FOX NEWS) -- Police in California said that four people have been critically wounded, and one person is dead after a shooting at a Laguna Woods church on Sunday afternoon.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department said that one person has been detained, and they have recovered a weapon that may have been involved in the incident. An additional person suffered minor injuries in the shooting, according to police.

The shooting took place at Geneva Presbyterian Church.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'Grateful to God': Pop-music star opens up about her own sexual trauma
Shooting at California church kills at least one, wounds 4
Woman says getting arrested was 'on her bucket list since high school'
New York to be kicked off of Jets and Giants name?
Secret sauce: Manager at fast-food restaurant makes disgusting admission
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×