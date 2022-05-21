A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Shortage of paper for election materials has some jurisdictions scrambling

Administration advisor calls it a situation of 'utmost gravity'

Published May 21, 2022 at 5:44pm
(CNS NEWS) – Here's another shortage to add to the list of domestic challenges: A shortage of paper for printing ballots and other election materials hangs over the 2022 election – a situation of "utmost gravity," an election administration advisor told Congress on Thursday.

Tammy Patrick currently serves as the senior advisor to the elections team at the Democracy Fund, and she told the Senate Rules and Administration Committee that she's worked in the election administration field for almost 20 years.

"Paper supply chain concerns began surfacing in the 2020 elections," Patrick said, as North American mills that supply U.S. election needs experienced increased demand for paper from overseas customers as well as increased U.S. demand for cardboard used for online shipping, which escalated during the pandemic.

