Commentary MoneyDAVE SAYS
Simple keys to starting that small business

Dave Ramsey offers financial advice to reader hoping to open a car-detailing shop

Dave Ramsey By Dave Ramsey
Published May 5, 2022 at 4:46pm
Dear Dave,

Do you have any advice on how to start a car wash and detailing business? What things should I consider first, and what do I keep in mind over the long run?

Andrew

Dear Andrew,

I'm excited for you, man! And I love your ambitious spirit. Working for yourself is one of the toughest and most rewarding things anyone can do. It'll take a lot of blood, sweat and tears to be successful, and you'll experience some of the highest highs and lowest lows in the process.

But, if you don't absolutely love cars and everything that goes into keeping them clean and looking great, I'd advise looking into another line of work. In other words, if you're thinking about this kind of business just because it's plausible or a way to make money, chances are you're not going to be happy or stick with it very long. In that case, it's really more of a side job than a business.

Is this something you'd want to be doing every day five years from now? Think about possibly having a team to lead and work with, too, at some point. Then, lay out a smart business plan, and write up everything from your marketing strategies to the cost of start-up equipment and supplies, to what your projected revenues are, and the per unit charges for all your services and widgets. Work this up like you had to prepare a report for a college class, and that's what a business plan looks like.

You'll always do a better job, and have more fun, when you're part of something you love. And when it comes to running the business, stay away from debt, pay cash and don't be afraid to grow slowly. Be patient, be smart and give people a quality, reasonably priced product and friendly, professional service. If you do all these things, there's a good chance you'll be successful.

Best of luck, Andrew!

Dave

Dave Ramsey
