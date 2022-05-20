The sitcom character Hunter Biden embodies

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

The sitcom series "Two and a Half Men" (2003-2015) starred Jon Cryer as Alan Harper – the younger brother of Charlie, played by Charlie Sheen. Divorced with a child, Alan was a notorious freeloader, living off his brother's generosity – provided begrudgingly – in a Malibu beach home and earning laughs from audiences as he did so. However, it has now come to light, in a not-so-funny nonfictional relationship, Hunter Biden, 52, has become a real-life Alan Harper, living off the generosity – provided willingly – of a "sugar brother" by the name of Kevin Morris whose motivation for doing so raises questions.

It is reported that, not only has Morris paid $2 million of Hunter's delinquent taxes (double what was earlier reported Hunter owed), but he is also providing, at no cost to Hunter, a Malibu home. There, Hunter is enjoying a lavish lifestyle as he continues being investigated for possible money laundering and foreign-lobbying law violations. This investigation continues while he also remains under federal investigation in Delaware for tax crimes.

Morris is a well-known Hollywood attorney with some high-profile clients who obviously are paying him the fees necessary for him to exhibit such largesse on Hunter's behalf. One of Morris' more notable legal achievements was brokering a $550 million licensing deal on behalf of the creators of the television show "South Park."

TRENDING: Buffalo killer's rampage: Blame shooter video games

CBS reports Morris is serving as Hunter's "attorney and trusted adviser." In this capacity, he is also apparently helping the president's son decide how best to structure selling his artwork. How Hunter – a novice painter – has been able to burst upon the art world and sell his paintings for as much as $500,000 remains a mystery. Accusations do circulate that this setup is simply a ruse for discretely granting individuals or foreign countries access to his father. Even an adviser to former President Barack Obama questions the ethics of such an arrangement by which the identities of the buyers of his paintings are undisclosed.

With the money Hunter and/or his company purportedly received from Russia's only female billionaire ($3.5 million), money received from Chinese elites ($31 million), his 10% holding in a Chinese company staking claim to huge lithium deposits in Afghanistan, etc., questions arise not only why Hunter failed to pay his taxes but why would Morris elect to do so on his behalf?

Recently, flying over in a private jet, Morris inexplicably appeared in Serbia where the movie "My Son Hunter" is being filmed about Hunter's corruption as well as that of the Biden family. He began interviewing people working on the film, expressing an interest in collaborating on the movie, claiming he was producing a documentary, without disclosing his close ties to Hunter. The movie's producer, Phelim McAleer, observed that Morris was "deceptively spying for his client Hunter Biden."

Meanwhile, in yet another undeserved blessing bestowed upon Hunter by those harboring little concern over his wretched lifestyle and questionable business dealings, it is being said he may be offered a sweetheart deal by his father's Department of Justice. It is rushing to offer him this deal before November midterm elections lead to a far less sympathetic Republican majority in Congress, which, undoubtedly, will opt to pursue its own investigation into ne'er-do-well Hunter's activities.

The New York Times reports Attorney General Merrick Garland will decide whether civil and/or criminal charges will be brought against Hunter, or if he will simply be fined. Accepting the deal would protect Hunter against subsequent legal action by a Republican congressional majority, leaving him to continue his decadent lifestyle virtually unscathed. Based on the monetary windfall he has received for his shady influence-peddling dealings, it is indicated his fine will be a financial slap on the wrist of less than $100,000. Will Morris pay that fine off for him as well?

Legally, any monies paid by others on Hunter's behalf becomes income to him. Thus, it will be interesting to see whether he ultimately declares the $2 million payment by Morris accordingly as well as contributions financing his lifestyle. President Joe Biden may also choose to follow a precedent set by President Bill Clinton who used his last day in office – obviously designed to limit the political fallout – to pardon tax evader Marc Rich.

Rich, like Hunter, had no qualms about helping anti-American sources for personal financial gain. Illegally selling oil to Iran during the 1973 energy crisis, Rich left the country in 1983 to avoid prosecution. Tried in absentia, he was found guilty of tax evasion – a fugitive totally undeserving of a pardon. Nonetheless, Clinton granted him one, resulting in a substantial donation by Rich's wife to the Clinton Library. As Biden departs office, will an undeserving Hunter be given a pardon as was an undeserving Rich?

A 1957 legal case concerning moral censorship, further refined by a 1966 case defining the meaning of "obscenity," presumed the word meant that which is "utterly without redeeming social importance." The second case set the standard for proving obscenity, determining it must affirmatively establish that the material in question is "utterly without redeeming social value."

This standard accurately applies to Hunter Biden's character. His life is one that has been completely devoid of social contribution in any notable form. He has lived the life of a spoiled, indulgent, selfish, drug- and sex-crazed abuser who, despite enormous wealth generated by zero talent other than providing access to his father's political office, still fought a failed fight to avoid even paying child support to a mother he could not remember impregnating. The settlement he reached unsurprisingly mandated his financial records not be made public.

There have been no boundaries on Hunter's behavior in life – whether cheating on his wife, sleeping with his late brother's widow, impregnating a stripper, boastfully recording his sexual and drug exploits, his life to date is one that is "utterly without redeeming social value." Why would anyone then sink $2 million into taking a financial tax monkey off Hunter's back and bankroll a lifestyle for him that will only keep him focused in this same aimless direction?

Sadly, the irresponsible influence of Joe Biden the father on Hunter is mirrored today by the irresponsible influence of Joe Biden the president on America.

Alan Harper would be jealous of the opulent lifestyle Morris is providing Hunter. However, even he would realize, while Hunter's depravity has no limit, one's generosity should. With all the causes needing financial assistance that are good, we can only wonder why Morris has opted to finance the bad.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!