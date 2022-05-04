A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Education Politics U.S.BRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
'Slur': Student gets reported for calling old people 'boomers'

Federal court questions constitutionality of 'bias response' team

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 3, 2022 at 8:56pm
(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- A student at the University of Central Florida was reported in September 2019 to the school’s bias response team for referring to older people as “boomers” on Facebook, which the complainant considered an “ageist slur.”

“This is clearly a violation of the student code of conduct and should not be tolerated by the university any more than calling someone a racial slur,” the complaint read. “Discrimination by age is clearly protected by federal law as well as your golden rule guidelines.”

This report to the “Just Knights Response Team” was one of over a dozen complaints reviewed by The College Fix. The JKRT complaints were obtained by The College Fix through an open records law request and the identities of the parties involved were redacted by the school.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







