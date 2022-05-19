A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Smart contact lens could replace eye drops, prevent blindness for glaucoma patients

Device measures pressure in the organs

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 19, 2022 at 2:41pm
(Image courtesy Pexels)

(STUDY FINDS) – A smart contact lens could end the misery of eye drops for glaucoma patients. Researchers in China say the device measures pressure in the organs – delivering drugs directly on demand.

“The device is flexible, wireless and battery-free,” project leader Professor Xi Xie of Sun Yat-Sen University in Guangzhou, China says, according to a statement by SWNS. “It has a unique, compact cantilever design, and is minimally invasive – making it highly promising for the treatment of glaucoma.”

Glaucoma is the world’s leading cause of blindness. It is triggered by intraocular pressure inside the eye, which damages cells in the optic nerve.

WND News Services
