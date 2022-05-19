Smart contact lens could replace eye drops, prevent blindness for glaucoma patients

(STUDY FINDS) – A smart contact lens could end the misery of eye drops for glaucoma patients. Researchers in China say the device measures pressure in the organs – delivering drugs directly on demand.

“The device is flexible, wireless and battery-free,” project leader Professor Xi Xie of Sun Yat-Sen University in Guangzhou, China says, according to a statement by SWNS. “It has a unique, compact cantilever design, and is minimally invasive – making it highly promising for the treatment of glaucoma.”

Glaucoma is the world’s leading cause of blindness. It is triggered by intraocular pressure inside the eye, which damages cells in the optic nerve.

