Sorry, liberals, you lose, again -- and Trump wins

(TOWNHALL) -- Sorry, liberals, you lose…again. This ongoing and rather humiliating legal crusade to indict Donald Trump on…anything has really devolved into an obsession that would have procured a restraining order by now. It's getting creepy.

You people might think that this is some patriotic duty. Everyone else views it as weird and fruitless. We have run the gauntlet on this one, folks. Trump has been a tax cheat, a Kremlin agent, an extortionist of Ukraine, and a violent insurrectionist. All are false. He was impeached twice – and beat the Democrats at every turn. How many "walls are closing in" stories have there been about Donald Trump? Too many to count, and all fake news. They're not going to get him on anything…because there is nothing. Take the "L" and move on because this is just an embarrassing spectacle.

We wrote about this in March, that nothing was going to happen to Trump regarding these New York investigations. But now, it's official. The New York grand jury is dissolving with no charges filed against Trump. Sure, the local Manhattan district attorney says he'll keep digging, but the odds of charges being filed are not good. And by that, I mean—it's never ever going to happen (via The NYT):

