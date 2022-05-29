A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Southern Baptist Convention releases secret list of sexual abuse

Pastors, church leaders accused of misconduct

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 29, 2022 at 1:00pm
(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) – On Thursday night, top Southern Baptist Convention leaders released a 205-page list of pastors and church leaders accused of sexual abuse outside of and within the convention.

Until now, the list, which was revealed to have existed in the Guidepost Solutions SBC sex abuse report released to the public on Sunday, had remained undisclosed by former staff for over a decade.

According to the Associated Press, more than 700 names are on the list, which only includes people accused of sexual misconduct between 2000 to 2019.

Read the full story ›

