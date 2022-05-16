S&P 500 falls as market struggles to recover from multiple weeks of losses

(CNBC) -- The S&P 500 fell in choppy trading Monday as the broader market index struggled to recover from last week’s losses and traders weighed the potential for a U.S. recession.

The major averages vacillated between highs and lows during Monday’s session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 26.76 points higher, or 0.08%, to 32,223.42 — despite dropping as much as 0.83% earlier in the day. The S&P 500 fell 0.39% to 4,008.01— after previously losing as much as 0.99%. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.2% to 11,662.79.

Those moves come after a rough week as concerns over slowing U.S. economic growth, higher rates from the Federal Reserve and soaring inflation have dented market sentiment. The Dow posted a seven-week losing streak Friday, its longest since 2001. The S&P 500 notched a six-week slide — its longest since 2011.

