A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
MoneyON WALL STREET
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

S&P 500 falls as market struggles to recover from multiple weeks of losses

Nasdaq down more than 1%

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 16, 2022 at 4:13pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image by Oleg Gamulinskiy from Pixabay)

(Image by Oleg Gamulinskiy from Pixabay)

(CNBC) -- The S&P 500 fell in choppy trading Monday as the broader market index struggled to recover from last week’s losses and traders weighed the potential for a U.S. recession.

The major averages vacillated between highs and lows during Monday’s session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 26.76 points higher, or 0.08%, to 32,223.42 — despite dropping as much as 0.83% earlier in the day. The S&P 500 fell 0.39% to 4,008.01— after previously losing as much as 0.99%. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.2% to 11,662.79.

Those moves come after a rough week as concerns over slowing U.S. economic growth, higher rates from the Federal Reserve and soaring inflation have dented market sentiment. The Dow posted a seven-week losing streak Friday, its longest since 2001. The S&P 500 notched a six-week slide — its longest since 2011.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







S&P 500 falls as market struggles to recover from multiple weeks of losses
'Not just women getting pregnant': Abortion activists sound off at 'Bans Off Our Bodies' March
How a Greenpeace 'solar grid' became a 'cattle shed'
Democrat senator's family splurges on Intel stock, he votes for subsidy
'Grateful to God': Pop-music star opens up about her own sexual trauma
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×