'Squad' demands Israel's founding be recognized as 'disaster'

A member of the super-left "Squad" in Congress, a small group of progressives who are attached to the Democrat Party but in fact move far beyond it, has proposed marking the day of the founding of Israel, America's strongest ally in the Middle East, as a "disaster."

The Times of Israel reports Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a Democrat who openly opposes Israel, has proposed a resolution that would see the U.S. formally acknowledge the Palestinian "Nakba," or "catastrophe," which is the creation of Israel.

Reports confirmed the resolution is unlikely to even get a vote, but it was proposed on the 74th anniversary of when Palestinians commemorate their displacement during Israel's War of Independence in 1948-1949.

Then the territory, under the governorship of the United Kingdom, was declared a separate nation, and within hours was attacked from all sides by its enemies of centuries.

The Times reported, "The resolution was co-sponsored by fellow members of the so-called progressive Squad, Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Jamaal Bowman and Cori Bush along with Democratic Reps Betty McCollum and Marie Newman."

It explained the introduction marks a new expansion of the debate among Democrats regarding Israel, and the party's explicit sympathy with the Palestinian cause which ultimately advocates the elimination of Israel.

The resolution charges Israel "depopulated more than 400 Palestinian villages and cities, often demolishing all structures, planting forests over them, or repopulating them with Jewish Israelis" as part of defending itself during the war.

Tlaib's agenda is that Nakba is "ongoing."

She is of Palestinian descent and cites communications among embassy officials during the war about the disastrous results.

"The resolution declares that it is US policy to officially commemorate the Nakba; reject efforts to deny the Nakba; encourage educating the public on the Nakba; continue US financial support for Palestinian refugees; and support the implementation of United Nations General Assembly Resolution 194, which enshrines the Palestinian Right of Return," the report said.

Norm Coleman, the Republican Jewish Coalition chief, said the root of the problem should be identified first. He said it's just another attempt by radicals in Congress to delegitimize Israel.

The Democratic Majority of Israel said, "The root of the catastrophe: the Arab world refused to accept the UN plan for a Jewish and Arab state in what was left of the UK’s Palestine Mandate after Jordan’s creation. Instead, five Arab armies invaded Israel, attempting to destroy it and push the Jews into the Mediterranean Sea."

A later blog posting at the publication explained that some Arabs left because of the war, others were expelled.

"Anti-Israel discourse maintains that Jews had pre-planned and then implemented wholesale expulsion, but the evidence does not back this claim," the posting said. "These same anti-Israel scholars and activists always ignore Arab rejection of partition, Arab launching of the civil war against Jews in November 1947 and the invasion by several Arab states determined to destroy the new Jewish state as factors which caused Arab flight."

And the posting explained Arabs were not allowed by Israel to simply return because their officials "refused to make peace with Israel."

"Jewish leadership believed that Arabs were preparing for another round of conflict, and statements by Arab leaders conveyed continued hostility. It made absolutely no sense for the new Jewish state to allow several hundred thousand Arabs to enter Israel when the Arab world remained actively hostile to the existence of Israel and Jewish sovereignty," it explained.

