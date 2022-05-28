A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldINTERNATIONAL INSECURITY
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Sri Lanka Tamils fleeing to India to escape economic crisis

'I wanted to provide a better life for my children'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 28, 2022 at 3:48pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
People stand in line for necessities in Sri Lanka, May 2022 (video screenshot)

People stand in line for necessities in Sri Lanka, May 2022 (video screenshot)

(DW) – Dozens of poor families from Sri Lanka have fled to southern India over the past few weeks amid an acute economic and political crisis gripping the Indian Ocean island nation.

The country of 22 million people has been battling severe shortages of essential items, including food, fuel and medicine, as foreign reserves run dangerously low. The resulting public fury targeting the government triggered mass street protests and political upheaval.

The resignation of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and his Cabinet — and the appointment of a new prime minister — has done little to soothe public anger. Armed soldiers are currently patrolling the streets to maintain order.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







What I saw at 4th protest outside Justice Amy Coney Barrett's home
Big surprise: Only 2% of Ukrainians have positive view of Russia
Klaus Schwab issues THREAT to Brazilian president for refusing to sign WHO pandemic treaty
Sri Lanka Tamils fleeing to India to escape economic crisis
Surging meat prices push summer grillers to order pizza instead
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×