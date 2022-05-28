Sri Lanka Tamils fleeing to India to escape economic crisis

(DW) – Dozens of poor families from Sri Lanka have fled to southern India over the past few weeks amid an acute economic and political crisis gripping the Indian Ocean island nation.

The country of 22 million people has been battling severe shortages of essential items, including food, fuel and medicine, as foreign reserves run dangerously low. The resulting public fury targeting the government triggered mass street protests and political upheaval.

The resignation of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and his Cabinet — and the appointment of a new prime minister — has done little to soothe public anger. Armed soldiers are currently patrolling the streets to maintain order.

Read the full story ›