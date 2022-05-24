Starbucks leaving Russia after 15 years

(ISRAELNATIONALNEWS) -- Starbucks is leaving Russia, closing all 130 stores in the country after 15 years.

The coffee chain’s exit follows moves made by McDonald’s, Exxon Mobil and British American Tobacco.

"Starbucks has made the decision to exit and no longer have a brand presence in the market. We will continue to support the nearly 2,000 green apron partners in Russia, including pay for six months and assistance for partners to transition to new opportunities outside of Starbucks," the company said in a statement.

Read the full story ›