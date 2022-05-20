A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
State school districts adopt policies allowing teachers to hide private conservations with students from parents

Critics believe timing of plan no coincidence

Published May 20, 2022
Published May 20, 2022 at 2:52pm
(BIZPAC REVIEW) – At least 68 school districts in the Show-Me State have adopted identical policies from the Missouri School Board Association that state the district is not required to disclose conversations between teachers or counselors and students about “academics and personal issues” with the children’s parents or guardians.

The policy, which falls under the broader “Interviews with or Removal of Students” category, claims, “school counselors meet with students to discuss academics and personal issues, teachers often discuss academic performance with students, and school officials meet with students when investigating disciplinary violations.”

Thus, the policy states, “The district will not honor requests by parents/guardians to be informed prior to these discussions, be present during the discussions, or prohibit conversations between a student and staff members.”


