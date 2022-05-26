A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
What statistics show about homeschooling and public school enrollment

More than 1 out of every 12 students being taught at home

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 26, 2022 at 1:35pm
(THE BLUE STATE CONSERVATIVE) – Government officials’ responses to health concerns (Covid), including restrictive lockdowns, forced about 50 million more U.S. schoolchildren into school at home during the spring of 2020. This includes remote learning from public schools and a move toward homeschooling.

According to the U.S. Census, among all K-12 students in the United States, 11.1%, or at least 5 million, are being homeschooled. According to the National Education Research Institute (NHERI), the homeschool population had been growing steadily at an estimated 2% to 8% per year but grew exponentially from 2019-2020 to 2020-2021.

The percentage of children being homeschooled has nearly tripled since mid-2019. By May of 2021, the U.S. Census Bureau found more than 1 out of every 12 students were being homeschooled.

