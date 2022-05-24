A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Stocks drop as Snap warning drags tech names down, Nasdaq falls 2%

'Tech still dominates the market, both numerically (it remains the biggest weighting) and psychologically'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 24, 2022 at 4:08pm
(CNBC) -- The Nasdaq Composite fell on Tuesday as fears from Snap’s bleak warning spread to other tech names, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied into the close from its lows of the day.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped 2.6%. The blue-chip Dow added 98 points, or 0.3%, after falling as much as 1.6% earlier in the session.

The 10-year Treasury yield made a sudden move lower as investors fearing a recession crowded into bonds sending their prices higher. The 10-year Treasury yield slipped at the way back to 2.73% on Tuesday after climbing as high 3.21% earlier this year.

