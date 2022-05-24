Stocks drop as Snap warning drags tech names down, Nasdaq falls 2%

(CNBC) -- The Nasdaq Composite fell on Tuesday as fears from Snap’s bleak warning spread to other tech names, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied into the close from its lows of the day.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped 2.6%. The blue-chip Dow added 98 points, or 0.3%, after falling as much as 1.6% earlier in the session.

The 10-year Treasury yield made a sudden move lower as investors fearing a recession crowded into bonds sending their prices higher. The 10-year Treasury yield slipped at the way back to 2.73% on Tuesday after climbing as high 3.21% earlier this year.

