(CNBC) -- U.S. stocks rose slightly on Tuesday as investors looked forward to a pivotal Federal Reserve decision.

The S&P 500 rose 0.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 65 points, or 0.2%, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.2%.

Tuesday’s gains built on a late rally from the previous session, which saw all three major averages erase sizable losses to close higher for the day.

Read the full story ›