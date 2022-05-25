A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Stocks rise after Fed signals further rate hikes, Dow jumps nearly 200

'Markets didn't want to hear anything more hawkish than the hawkishness they already laid out'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 25, 2022 at 4:55pm
(Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

(CNBC) -- Stocks rose on Wednesday after the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s May policy meeting showed the central bank is prepared to raise rates further than the market had anticipated.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 191.66 points, or 0.6%, to 32,120.28. The S&P 500 climbed 0.9% to 3,978.73, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.5% to 11,434.74. All of the major averages are currently on pace for a winning week.

The minutes from the Fed’s May 3-4 meeting showed officials saw the need to raise rates quickly, and possibly more than the market has priced in, to quell the recent inflationary pressures.

Read the full story ›

