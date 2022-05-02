Students, faculty urged to publicly pledge allegiance to diversity

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Brandeis University’s Heller School for Social Policy and Management has created a “diversity pledge” that the school’s community is urged to commit to publicly.
“Each year Heller students, faculty and staff reaffirm this pledge and post a signed copy on their office doors,” according to the school’s website.
The 115-word “Heller Diversity Pledge” states that those who sign it are to be “aware” of their own biases and to “intentionally and consistently act to address societal inequity and injustice.”