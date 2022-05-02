A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education Politics U.S.BRAVE NEW SCHOOLS
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Students, faculty urged to publicly pledge allegiance to diversity

'We strive to create a more equitable future for all'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 2, 2022 at 6:05pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Brandeis University’s Heller School for Social Policy and Management has created a “diversity pledge” that the school’s community is urged to commit to publicly.

“Each year Heller students, faculty and staff reaffirm this pledge and post a signed copy on their office doors,” according to the school’s website.

The 115-word “Heller Diversity Pledge” states that those who sign it are to be “aware” of their own biases and to “intentionally and consistently act to address societal inequity and injustice.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Sorry, liberals, you lose, again -- and Trump wins
FBI searched data of millions of Americans without warrants
College hosts 'Why Ban Books' event amid national debate over book banning
Students, faculty urged to publicly pledge allegiance to diversity
Bloody hell! Shockingly few Brits identify as practicing Christians
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×