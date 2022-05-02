Students, faculty urged to publicly pledge allegiance to diversity

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- Brandeis University’s Heller School for Social Policy and Management has created a “diversity pledge” that the school’s community is urged to commit to publicly.

“Each year Heller students, faculty and staff reaffirm this pledge and post a signed copy on their office doors,” according to the school’s website.

The 115-word “Heller Diversity Pledge” states that those who sign it are to be “aware” of their own biases and to “intentionally and consistently act to address societal inequity and injustice.”

Read the full story ›