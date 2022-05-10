Study: Black-coached NCAA teams penalized more than those led by whites

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- A recent study by a trio of sociologists reportedly shows that college football teams with black head coaches are penalized more often than teams with white coaches.

The study, published in March in Social Science Quarterly but released on May 1, states “black coaches are more heavily penalized than white coaches in terms of both penalties per game as well as penalty yardage.”

This held true “even adjusting for the quality of the players, coaches, and schools studied,” BuzzFeed News reports. The study looked at every Division 1 college football game between 2014 and 2019.

