Study: COVID vaccines raise risk of cardiac arrest 25% in youth

A new peer-reviewed analysis of data published in the prestigious British scientific journal Nature found a 25% increase in emergency calls for cardiac arrest and other sudden-onset coronary issues among young adults.

The researchers compared data for ages 16 to 39 years old for the same time period in 2019 and 2020, the Epoch Times reported.

Significantly, the researchers concluded the increase in emergency heart issues was associated with COVID-19 vaccination, not with COVID-19 infections.

The team – led by Drs. Christopher Sun of the MIT Sloan School of Management, Eli Jaffe of Israel's National Emergency Medical Services and Retsef Levi of MIT – analyzed data collected by Israel's National Emergency Medical Services between 2019 and 2021.

"An increase of over 25% was detected ... compared with the years 2019–2020," they wrote. "[T]he weekly emergency call counts were significantly associated with the rates of 1st and 2nd vaccine doses administered to this age group [16 to 39] but were not with COVID‐19 infection rates."

The scientists concluded: "While not establishing causal relationships, the findings raise concerns regarding vaccine-induced undetected severe cardiovascular side-effects and underscore the already established causal relationship between vaccines and myocarditis, a frequent cause of unexpected cardiac arrest in young individuals."

The three scientists noted their research is consistent with a growing body of scientific and clinical evidence of severe side effects from the COVID-19 vaccines.

In June 2021, for example, an international team of 16 scientists found a relationship between COVID-19 mRNA vaccination and the onset of acute myocarditis in eight men ages 21-56.

An article in the British Medical Journal that month was titled "Covid-19: Should we be worried about reports of myocarditis and pericarditis after mRNA vaccines?"

The article quoted Dr. Vinay Prasad, a hematologist-oncologist and associate professor in the department of epidemiology and biostatistics at the University of California San Francisco, expressing concern about a "clear and large safety signal in young men and a clear but small signal in young women as well."

