Stunning images show potash train derailed in Canada amid fertilizer crunch

Incident under investigation

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 26, 2022 at 4:38pm
Potash train derailment in Canada, May 2022 (video screenshot)

(ZEROHEDGE) – There's a lot of anxiety about a global food shortage. Farmers across Canada and the U.S. are rushing to get as many crops in the ground, though soaring diesel and fertilizer prices have made the planting season challenging. In some cases, fertilizer is in short supply, and the latest evidence of that is a train carrying potash derailed in Canada.

A westbound Canadian Pacific train carrying 43 hopper cars of potash derailed east of Fort Macleod in southern Alberta on Sunday. No injuries were reported, and the incident is under investigation.

Stunning footage of the wreckage shows the badly mangled hopper cars lined a highway with spilled potash everywhere.

Read the full story ›

