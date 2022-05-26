Stunning images show potash train derailed in Canada amid fertilizer crunch

(ZEROHEDGE) – There's a lot of anxiety about a global food shortage. Farmers across Canada and the U.S. are rushing to get as many crops in the ground, though soaring diesel and fertilizer prices have made the planting season challenging. In some cases, fertilizer is in short supply, and the latest evidence of that is a train carrying potash derailed in Canada.

A westbound Canadian Pacific train carrying 43 hopper cars of potash derailed east of Fort Macleod in southern Alberta on Sunday. No injuries were reported, and the incident is under investigation.

Stunning footage of the wreckage shows the badly mangled hopper cars lined a highway with spilled potash everywhere.

