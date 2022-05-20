A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Money WorldFEARS OF THE FUTURE
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Supply chains are never returning to 'normal'

World has permanently changed

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 20, 2022 at 3:28pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
A cargo ship transporting privately owned vehicles. (U.S. Department of Defense)

A cargo ship transporting privately owned vehicles. (U.S. Department of Defense)

(FREIGHT WAVES) – The conventional wisdom at this time is that most of the world has moved on from the pandemic (except for China); therefore, supply chains will return to “normal.” Unfortunately, this is not the case. The world has permanently changed and supply chains are going to face continuing challenges for decades to come.

In a world faced with the prospect of tightening supplies, higher energy costs, heightened geopolitical risk, and strained transportation networks, advanced supply chain technologies will become mission-critical for many more companies.

Anyone that has been a part of the supply chain industry can attest to the fact that supply chains have always been subject to disruptions. Natural disasters, terrorism, economic cycles, and capacity shortages have created challenges since the beginning of trade.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Supply chains are never returning to 'normal'
Majority of CEOs preparing for recession as sky-high inflation persists
NPR urges employees to become mask snitches under penalty of termination
State school districts adopt policies allowing teachers to hide private conservations with students from parents
University students extract groveling apology from working-class bar
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×