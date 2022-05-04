Was Supreme Court leak timed to mute '2,000 Mules'?

On Monday evening, I and thousands of other people laid down $20 apiece at 270 neighborhood theaters across America to watch the premiere of Dinesh D'Souza's new documentary, "2,000 Mules."

On a night of pouring rain in Kansas City, some 250 people filled our theater to capacity and broke into a spontaneous chant of "USA! USA!" at movie's end.

The movie was that cathartic. Like D'Souza's Greek chorus of Salem radio hosts – Dennis Prager, Larry Elder, Seb Gorka, Eric Metaxas, Charlie Kirk – the moviegoers strongly suspected the election was stolen, but they needed to see how it was stolen.

True the Vote researchers Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips showed us in detail. Analyzing some 10 trillion cellphone geo-tracking signals from the closing weeks of the 2020 presidential campaign, they zeroed on select "mules."

To create a manageable universe of suspects, True the Vote chose to follow only vote traffickers in the five critical states of Georgia, Arizona, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

TRENDING: Archaeologists find cave, then realize 70,000 Christians may have hidden in biggest underground city on Earth

To further narrow the pool, True the Vote focused only on those mules who pulled ballots from at least five office sites and delivered ballots to at least ten different drop boxes.

More convincing still, True the Vote acquired the video surveillance from all of the sites where it was available and coordinated it with the geosignals. Viewers got to see not just tracking lines on a screen, but multiple mules depositing multiple ballots in multiple drop boxes.

There was a comic element to much of this. Some of the traffickers wore gloves so as not to leave fingerprints and then promptly dropped the gloves in the garbage.

One mule, upon realizing the ballots weren't signed, went back to her car and signed them in full view of the surveillance camera.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

If you like WND, get the news that matters most delivered directly to your inbox – for FREE!

D'Souza then did what I hoped he would do. Relying on a variety of witnesses and experts, he answered all relevant questions about where the ballots came from, about whether the trafficking was legal, and about the actual effect on the vote count.

At movie's end, D'Souza pulls no punches. Yes, the election was stolen. Given this knowledge, he suggested, it makes more sense to think of the events on Jan. 6 not as an insurrection, but as a primal scream for justice.

My audience gave its one great outburst of applause to Dennis Prager. The most skeptical of the commentators at the film's beginning, his angry denunciation of this extraordinary swindle was all the more powerful for its unexpectedness.

Upon returning home Monday night, I immediately went to Twitter to see what people on the right – I expected nothing from the left – were saying about the movie. The answer? Nothing.

All talk was about the leaked Supreme Court document. I immediately suspected mischief on the part of Politico, which could have published Alito's lengthy opinion at any time.

This was a huge story. I totally get it, but I fail to understand why so many conservative pundits and politicians did not go see the movie Monday and have said nothing about it since.

The major media have begun sniping at the movie, as D'Souza's chorus predicted they would. They have to. To acknowledge the election was stolen is to admit the Democratic Party is little more than an organized criminal cartel.

Donald Trump will show the film at a gathering in Pennsylvania on Friday, and on Saturday the film debuts online; but for the film to gain traction, GOP squishes have to start speaking up.

As a strategy, I would recommend individual citizens to lean on their elected representatives. In Missouri, we have a tightly contested primary for U.S. Senate, a seat that the Republican will almost surely win.

My vote goes to the first candidate who dares to see the movie and say something about it.

For more information, see www.cashill.com.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!