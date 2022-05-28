A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Money U.S.FOOD FOR THOUGHT
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Surging meat prices push summer grillers to order pizza instead

'The inflationary environment is starting to take its toll'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 28, 2022 at 3:12pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(BLOOMBERG) – Record-high meat prices are having a chilling effect on summer-grilling demand in the U.S. With costs for ground beef and chicken breasts at all-time highs, consumers have few alternatives to switch to different proteins – so some may skip them entirely.

The U.S. Memorial Day holiday on Monday is considered the unofficial opening of the outdoor grilling season, and the surging costs are pointing to a disappointing start. Price pain in meat comes after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine stalled crop exports in the Black Sea, pushing up the costs of animal feed. Even prices for propane used to power grills have soared.

"The inflationary environment is starting to take its toll," said Michael Nepveux, senior analyst for animal protein at Stable USA, which offers risk-management tools for some commodities. "Instead of steak or chicken, we might have pasta or a pizza."

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







What I saw at 4th protest outside Justice Amy Coney Barrett's home
Big surprise: Only 2% of Ukrainians have positive view of Russia
Klaus Schwab issues THREAT to Brazilian president for refusing to sign WHO pandemic treaty
Sri Lanka Tamils fleeing to India to escape economic crisis
Surging meat prices push summer grillers to order pizza instead
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×