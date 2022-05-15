Surprise! America's leading cause of death identified

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

A new column by Islam expert Robert Spencer has revealed that one commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration is suggesting "misinformation" is the leading cause of death in America.

Spencer, who also runs JihadWatch, said in the commentary at PJMedia that the leftists are "waging all-out war against the freedom of speech under the guise of combating what it claims is 'misinformation' and 'disinformation.'"

Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton teamed up to complain recently about "disinformation" and then Joe Biden's Homeland Security Department "unveiled its sinister Disinformation Governance Board, with an ill-defined and shifting scope of responsibilities," he explained.

Then, he reported, on Sirius XM's Doctor Radio Reports, commissioner Robert Califf of the FDA claimed, "I have been telling Congress that misinformation is the leading cause of death."

Califf tried to explain, with, "We're in the negative spiral right now due to mostly chronic disease, drug overdose, and gun violence."

And "misinformation" plays a role, Calif explained, because, "If you think about the common chronic diseases we’re talking about good ol’ fashioned heart disease, diabetes, obesity. This is driven by day-to-day habits that people have. Driven largely by the information they’re ingesting and not driven by the information they should be getting about the measures that are affective (sic)."

Califf charged that there are meds – but "people aren't taking them."

"We got to reach people with secondary prevention but also make sure we flood the airwaves and our personal interactions with positive, reliable, useful information," he claimed.

Califf later doubled down, warning against "misinformation" in terms of the Apocalypse.

But, Spencer noted, when challenged on why "misinformation" is the leading cause of death, he "immediately retreated, admitting that he had no data to establish his claim."

He stumbled through a response:

Uh, I have to acknowledge there’s no way to quantify this. So I can’t say, you know, the numbers come out just like they would, uh, heart disease or cancer. But let’s look at it. You know, we’re in a country now which is seeing an erosion in our life expectancy, so that we’re now living on average five years shorter than the average of other high-income countries. Now, of course, this– these are all based on estimates, but this is quite disturbing. And as you correctly pointed out, let’s look at the causes of death. Uh, as you correctly said, heart disease, cancer, COVID, uh, much of this is common chronic disease that we know a lot about how to treat."

Califf complained that there's a lot of information available, about "bad outcomes," but "somehow the messages, the reliable, truthful messages are not getting across, and it’s being washed out by a lot of misinformation which is leading people to make bad choices that are unfortunate for their health."

