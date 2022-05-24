Surprise! It's women spearheading massive pro-life movement

Watch Larry's most recent "Week in Review" video.

Survey social media, news reports, newspaper and magazine headlines, Planned Parenthood rallies, late-night TV, "Saturday Night Live," Whoopi Goldberg's "The View," celebrity postings, Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi … and you're led to believe that almost all women across America are outraged and united with progressives heralding, "Abortion is this generation's biggest story and women en masse declare 'MY BODY-MY CHOICE!'"

Not so fast!

On the surface this formidable foe seems in such lockstep that they will emerge victorious, right? Look again.

Just as in the time of Esther when millions of lives hung in the balance, she answered the call to stand up for human life. "Who knows if you've come into the kingdom for a time such as this?" (Esther 4:14)

TRENDING: Ol' Joe is clarifying our choice: Will it be freedom or tyranny?

Discerning and dedicated citizens are refusing to be duped by a false narrative and a flawed Supreme Court ruling responsible for the extermination of 62 million babies, half of whom were little girls.

And guess who's leading the charge? Lovely ladies, mothers, grandmothers, single moms, high school girls, college co-eds and women serving in the marketplace and positions of political power are the vanguard representing the most visible and vocal champions for a culture of life. A new day is dawning!

"I call heaven and earth to witness against you this day, that I have set before you life and death, blessing and curse. Therefore choose life, that both you and your descendants may live" (Deuteronomy 30:19).

Females at the Forefront

When Harriet Beecher Stowe, author of "Uncle Tom's Cabin," first met President Lincoln he smiled and said, "So you're the little lady who launched this Civil War to free our slaves!"

In our generation we can look upon courageous women who are catalysts like Stowe and others, for example, Harriet Tubman (underground railroad freeing slaves), Rosa Parks (racial equality) and Susan B. Anthony and the suffragettes.

Multitudes are unaware that Anthony, honored as the first woman on U.S. currency, was an outspoken advocate for human life. Abortion zealots try to erase her pro-life legacy just like they do to Norma McCorvey, "Roe" of Roe v. Wade, who said, "I am dedicated to spending the rest of my life undoing the law that bears my name."

Susan boldly declared, "I deplore the horrible crime of child-murder. We want prevention not just punishment. We must reach the root of the evil and destroy it."

Today the Susan B. Anthony List is led by a woman in championing the cause of the unborn. Likewise is Feminist for Life, which for decades has been led by women in its mission "shaped by the core feminist roles of justice, non-discrimination and non-violence as we convince women that abortion is immoral." (Supreme Court Chief Justice John Robert's wife is a member as is former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin.)

Open Our Eyes

The mushrooming movement of pro-life women was reported by CNN in a commentary, "Open Your Eyes, Pro-life Females are Everywhere."

The enemy of our souls intimidates us into silence by making us feel we're small, insignificant and alone just like he did to Elijah. God lovingly "smacked Elijah upside the head," saying He had 7,000 men standing strong – all of whom "whose knees have not bowed to Baal" (1 Kings 19:18).

Likewise, Elisha had to instill fortitude in his frightened friend because of a multitude that seemed overwhelming: "Do not be afraid, for there are more with us than with them. … Lord, open his eyes and let him see!" (2 Kings 6:16-17).

This doesn't mean it will be easy to take a stand and with civility and confidence tell the truth. This is high-level spiritual warfare, and we must be equipped with responses to counter arguments and change people's minds (2 Corinthians 10:4-5). I encourage you to Google my recent articles and "Week in Review" video on abortion to help you.

There is a price to pay, and opposition will come. I was cut loose from the staff of a church because I took a stand on gay marriage. ("That's a deal-breaker," said the leader.)

Journalist Monica Crowley said she was at an event where she asked a previously pro-abortion celebrity if he now tells others of becoming pro-life, and he whispered in her ear, "If I did that, I'd never get a job in Hollywood again."

The late Chuck Colson, former White House counsel and Prison Fellowship founder reminded us, "We are not only called to save souls but to save minds." God commands us, "Open your mouth for the speechless in the cause of all such as are appointed to destruction" (Proverbs 31:8).

I remember the national prayer event in Washington, D.C., where the speaker was Mother Teresa, and seated at her side was rabid pro-abortionist Hillary Clinton and her husband. The diminutive saint didn't hesitate a bit: "There is no such thing as an unwanted child. If you find one, bring the child to me and I will find him a home."

She later stated, "We cannot fight credibly against other social and moral ills, including poverty and violence, while we tolerate mass killing by abortion."

Cultivating a Culture of Life

Sonograms show a baby's heart beating at five weeks in the womb.

The leaked opinion by Justice Alito simply stated that Roe v. Wade was "egregiously wrong from the start."

Deceased Supreme Court justice and women's rights advocate Ruth Bader Ginsburg warned that the infamous ruling was flawed, and she "disagreed with its base argument."

Once pro-abortion niece of MLK Jr., Dr. Alveda King, is one of the most passionate pro-life leaders in America. She, like millions of compassionate Americans, serve tirelessly to rescue babies and direct women to pregnancy resource centers around the nation where mostly women staff and volunteers counsel, care and come alongside their sisters to guide them on the path to birthing their babies and sometimes giving the child to a couple waiting to adopt.

Decades ago I spent time with the late Nellie Gray, a former federal government attorney, who launched the "March for Life" held annually to "keep the flame burning" and attitudes shifting to protect developing babies in the womb.

On a special Sunday in our church we honored Nellie with a beautiful plaque for her work and pledged we would continue carrying the torch. This may not be an exhaustive list (forgive me for any left out), but these are just some of the wonderful groups cultivating a culture of life led by women today:

• Concerned Women for America

• National Right to Life

• Feminists for Life

• March for Life

• Students for Life

• Americans United for Life

• Heartbeat Bills – Janet Porter

• Live Action – Lila Rose

• Last Days Ministry – Melody Green

• Susan B. Anthony List

• Save the Storks

• New Wave Feminists

• Southern Baptist Pro-life Ministries.

• Catholic Charities-U.S.

• And Then There Were None – Abby Johnson

Here's the deal: The tide is turning, so be encouraged. I just watched an amazing film directed by a 34-year-old woman called "The Matter of Life." It exposes the hypocrisy of Planned Parenthood and its founder, Margaret Sanger (a racist who influenced Hitler), while highlighting the role women play in the pro-life movement today. It's excellent and more proof that God is working mightily today!

"We stand at a critical point in history when the legality of abortion is being challenged in the highest courts. More than ever it is important for everyone to know where they stand on abortion and why." – female director Tracy Robinson

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!