SHOT HURT 'ROUND THE WORLD
Survey finds COVID has virtually disappeared as major concern for Americans

It's over, but some restrictions remain

Published May 14, 2022 at 5:27pm
(SUMMIT NEWS) – Illustrating how the issue has largely disappeared, a new poll of Americans finds COVID to be the least of their concerns out of a list of 12 different subjects. The survey was conducted by Pew Research between April 25-May 1.

Just 19 per cent of respondents said COVID was still a “very big problem,” while 31 per cent said it was a “small problem” and a further 12 per cent said it was “not a problem at all.”

In comparison, 70 per cent of Americans said inflation was a “very big problem,” with a further 23 per cent describing it as a “moderately big problem.”

Submit a Correction





