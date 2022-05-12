A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Sweden, Finland may join NATO

Putin's gamble on invading Ukraine may be backfiring

Published May 12, 2022 at 3:54pm
Published May 12, 2022 at 3:54pm
(10 FORTY-FIVE) – Finland, Sweden Close To Dropping Neutrality, And Join NATO – Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was ostensibly to de-nazify the country and stop the eastward expansion of NATO. Now, instead of fracturing the alliance, as Russian President Vladimir Putin expected, NATO may be expanding.

Finland and Sweden, who have proclaimed neutrality for decades, are looking at the Russian aggression in Ukraine and are justifiably concerned for their own countries. And both are close to making a decision on joining NATO.

This would be a severe blow to Russian prestige and an unexpected reaction to the ongoing bloody fight in Ukraine. On Thursday, Finland’s president and the prime minister said that their country must apply to join the NATO military alliance as soon as possible.

