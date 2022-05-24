A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Texas school shooting: 14 children and 1 teacher dead, says governor

Authorities say suspected Robb Elementary gunman in Uvalde is also dead

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 24, 2022 at 5:01pm
(FOX NEWS) -- A shooting at a Texas elementary school killed 14 children and one teacher Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott said.

Abbott identified the suspect as Salvador Ramas, a Uvalde resident, who is also dead.

The Texas Department of Public Safety and Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin told Fox News that the shooter – who ran to Robb Elementary School – had become barricaded inside. Uvalde Memorial Hospital confirmed that two people were brought to the hospital deceased.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







