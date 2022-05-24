Texas school shooting: 14 children and 1 teacher dead, says governor

(FOX NEWS) -- A shooting at a Texas elementary school killed 14 children and one teacher Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott said.

Abbott identified the suspect as Salvador Ramas, a Uvalde resident, who is also dead.

JUST IN: Gov. Greg Abbott gives an update on the school shooting in Uvalde. INFO: https://t.co/rhVwftZh2Y pic.twitter.com/4JSRU5FQlR — CBS Austin (@cbsaustin) May 24, 2022

The Texas Department of Public Safety and Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin told Fox News that the shooter – who ran to Robb Elementary School – had become barricaded inside. Uvalde Memorial Hospital confirmed that two people were brought to the hospital deceased.

TRENDING: Will midterms be Biden's last hurrah?

Read the full story ›