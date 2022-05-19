Thousands of rabbis slam Tlaib resolution as 'openly antisemitic'

(JUST THE NEWS) – Thousands of rabbis condemned a resolution Palestinian Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) introduced calling for the commemoration of "the Nakba," translated from Arabic as "the catastrophe," which activists say happened with Israel's founding.

Tlaib's resolution is "openly antisemitic" and "an indelible stain on Congress," the Coalition for Jewish Values (CJV), a group representing more than 2,000 rabbis, wrote in a press release.

"Arab armies responded to Israel’s founding with a call for genocide," CJV Israel Regional Vice President Rabbi Steven Pruzansky said, "and have continued with repeated wars and horrific acts of terrorism for the sole purpose of killing Jews and destroying the world’s only Jewish state. They proclaimed their intent in 1948 as a 'momentous massacre,' to kill all Jews in Israel as Hitler did in Germany, and what they call a 'Nakba' is that they fell 99% short of that obscene goal."

