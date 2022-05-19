A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Thousands of rabbis slam Tlaib resolution as 'openly antisemitic'

'An indelible stain on Congress'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published May 19, 2022 at 1:31pm
Rashida Tlaib (screencapture)

(JUST THE NEWS) – Thousands of rabbis condemned a resolution Palestinian Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) introduced calling for the commemoration of "the Nakba," translated from Arabic as "the catastrophe," which activists say happened with Israel's founding.

Tlaib's resolution is "openly antisemitic" and "an indelible stain on Congress," the Coalition for Jewish Values (CJV), a group representing more than 2,000 rabbis, wrote in a press release.

"Arab armies responded to Israel’s founding with a call for genocide," CJV Israel Regional Vice President Rabbi Steven Pruzansky said, "and have continued with repeated wars and horrific acts of terrorism for the sole purpose of killing Jews and destroying the world’s only Jewish state. They proclaimed their intent in 1948 as a 'momentous massacre,' to kill all Jews in Israel as Hitler did in Germany, and what they call a 'Nakba' is that they fell 99% short of that obscene goal."

Read the full story ›

