(UPI) – Texas mother learned a lesson about leaving her phone unlocked when her 2-year-old son used DoorDash to order 31 cheeseburgers from McDonald's.

Kelsey Golden of Ricardo said she was working on her computer when her 2-year-old son, Barrett, got a hold of her unlocked phone and managed to use the DoorDash app to order McDonald's delivery.

Golden said she was unaware of her son's actions until a delivery driver arrived at her door with 31 cheeseburgers.

