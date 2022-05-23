Top insurance company dives into trans agenda, pushes books for kids

In the wake of the collapse of Disney corporation stock, because of its campaign to promote LGBT alternative lifestyles, another major corporation has adopted a similar business strategy.

State Farm, according to a Washington Examiner report, is going woke.

The insurance company is urging its agents in Florida to buy books promoting transgenderism and give them to their local school or public libraries to be accessible to little children.

Disney went "woke" in the recent dustup in Florida over that state's law that protects young children from LGBT indoctrination in public schools. As a result its stock dropped by more than 25%, and its favorability crashed from a plus-56, at 77% approving and 21% not approving, to only a plus-3, with 33% approving and 30% disapproving.

Analysts described the company's fall in terms of "catastrophic reputation damage."

Nonetheless, State Farm appears it wants its agents to join that campaign.

The Examiner reported an email "obtained by the nonprofit organization Consumers' Research and shared with the Washington Examiner, revealed that State Farm has partnered with the GenderCool Project, which promotes issues of gender identity in children through various advocacy and public awareness programs, to donate a packet of three books to local schools and public libraries."

The indoctrination program includes "A Kids Book About Being Transgender," "A Kids Book About Being Non-Binary" and "A Kids Book About Being Inclusive."

They include the LGBT agenda's focal point, that gender is changeable.

The report explained the email was from Jose Soto, a corporate responsibility analyst for State Farm in Florida, and also insisted that State Farm agents get the books and "donate" them , and in addition to promoting the company's partnership with the GenderCool Project, it sought to recruit six State Farm insurance agents in Florida to "[receive] these books in March, then [donate] them to their community by the end of April."

Soto claimed in the messaging that some 550 State Farm agents and employees will have the "opportunity to donate this three book bundle to their local teacher…"

🚨 Emails leaked to @ConsumersFirst from concerned @StateFarm employees show the company engaged in the woke indoctrination of kids age 5+. State Farm partnered with The GenderCool Project — which aims to have conversations with children about being Transgender and Non-Binary. pic.twitter.com/MYcZSW8Yp1 — Will Hild (@WillHild) May 23, 2022

The report noted Consumers' Research Executive Director Will Hild pointed out, however, that such indoctrination will be illegal in Florida schools within days.

Consumers' Research "has begun an awareness campaign about State Farm's partnership with the GenderCool Project. The organization already has launched several public campaigns targeting corporations on culture war problems. The group recently undertook a major ad campaign criticizing BlackRock CEO Larry Fink for his ties to the Chinese Communist Party."

State Farm's own statement on the campaign said it is strictly voluntary.

