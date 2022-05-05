Trump flattens Biden in hypothetical 2024 rematch, poll shows

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., says that if President Donald Trump wants the GOP nomination for president in 2024, he's got it.

"He's the 800-pound gorilla in the room, right?" Graham said during an interview for the "Just the News, Not Noise" television program.

"I mean, he's the most consequential Republican. He has a lot of support in the Republican Party. If he runs for president 2024, I think he'll win the Republican primary. I don't think anybody can challenge him effectively. His record as president was very consequential, if you're a conservative. So his endorsement was outcome determinative for J.D. [Vance]. He was in a crowded field of talented people."

Graham's comments came just after the Trump-endorsed Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance won his primary, to face Democrat primary winner Rep. Tim Ryan for an Ohio Senate seat.

There must be a lot of others who agree to Graham, too, as a new poll profiled by Washington Examiner columnist Paul Bedard revealed the shocking result that in a rematch of 2020, Trump would flatten Biden 50%-36%.

The column described Biden already as "unpopular," and said, "Even more embarrassing for the Democratic president is one of the largest gaps yet between him and former President Donald Trump in a 2024 matchup. In the survey previewed by Secrets, Trump is up 50%-36%."

The Rasmussen Reports poll sponsored by the Heartland Institute explained, "A majority of voters think President Joe Biden shouldn’t seek reelection in 2024, and he would lose a rematch with former President Donald Trump by double-digit margins."

It continued, "Sixty-one percent (61%) of likely U.S. voters believe Biden should not run for a second term as president in 2024. Only 28% say Biden should seek reelection, while another 11% are not sure. If the next presidential election were held today, and Biden were running against Trump, 50% would vote for Trump while 36% would vote for Biden."

Trump has not confirmed he'll seek the nomination, but has said he'll wait until after this year's midterms. But he's repeatedly said his fans will be very happy with his decision.

Trump's influence is so solid that even a longtime critic, Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, said in an interview that Trump "very likely" would be the GOP's nominee if he wants it.

"It’s hard to imagine anything that would derail his support. So if he wants to become the nominee in ‘24, I think he’s very likely to achieve that," he said.

Biden has said he'd like to run again, if Trump does, because he thinks he's the only Democrat with a chance to beat Trump.

But his support has collapsed, and an analysis warned his base is, essentially, fleeing from him.

The Heartland Institute explained, "While 64% of black voters said they have a favorable opinion of Biden, only 39% want him to run for re-election."

It continued, "Among Hispanics, just 43% have a favorable opinion and only 31% want him to run in the 2024 presidential election. Women voters — a key to Biden’s 2020 victory — have soured on the president, with only 26% wanting him to run again."

Rasmussen pointed out that only 42% of poll respondents approve of Biden's job performance – 55% don't.

Business Insider reported that "Biden has told aides that he is more likely to run for office again in 2024 if Donald Trump announces his candidacy, and believes is the best placed Democrat to defeat him."

